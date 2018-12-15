5 Different File Storage Formats to Help Save Space

If you are a data hoarder who doesn’t like to delete anything, then you better find creative ways to save space. The most effective way to do it is compressing the file or changing its storage space. Change the format of your data with:

Documents, and Other Files

Most Softwares have a default file format. For instance, MS word have Doc or Docx format. Technically, the software saves the file in a conservative space format. However, a document filled with graphics and phones like a Newsletter or Presentation have a larger size thanks to added media elements.

If these files become too large, you will have trouble opening them let alone share. This is where PDF or the Portable Document Format comes in. PDF makes it easy to save, share and run such files. Every document, Newsletter, or Presentation can be easily saved in this format. It compressed the file without disturbing your work to minimize storage space.

Video Files

Video Files also consume storage space. They have hordes of data to translate to play picture and sound. Therefore, they are entitled to a lot of space. It’s one reason why video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have changed filmmaking. These cloud server services let the users stream their content and are dominating around the world.

It doesn’t matter how large your storage space is; you will eventually run out of space. Fortunately, there are several solutions to compress the video file; some examples are MPEG-1, WMV, and QuickTime.

So be careful which file format you choose. The picture and sound quality depend on the format. If space is an issue, these formats save hard space while letting you enjoy your content.

Music Files

Audio Files or format also take a lot of space. You can save some space by changing the audio format. It can also help you avoid copyright infringement. Music providers use external servers to store files and stream it to servers.

MP3 is the most popular formats for audio today. It helps to save space. But, changing the format takes time, so you need to be smart and download files in MP3 in your cell. Use an online service to download the file in MP3, log onto youtube mp3 converter. It will download the files only in MP3 format.

Pictures and Photos

Photos are large, and it’s because they are made of dots. More dots per in (DPI) in the phone means a clearer image. This translates to an increase in the size. High-Resolution photos are saved as uncompressed TIFF. This format takes too much space but offers better quality as compared to another format.

If you are running out of space, then try GIF format. It will help you save some space.

Storage and Backup

If your device is running out of space, then you must find a way to take some data from your device by deleting it or using another storage device. The best example is Cloud Storage. It helps to save a lot of space.