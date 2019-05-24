Lunedì 27 Fernando Aramburu al Circolo dei Lettori

<text style="color: rgb(61, 70, 77); background-color: rgb(247, 249, 250); font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="-593.859985351562" x="85.8120040893555" textlength="100.42798614502" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" height="15" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS"></text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="100.42798614502" x="85.8120040893555" y="-593.859985351562" data-test="textbox">Fernando Aramburu</text><text direction="ltr" height="4.3079833984375" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.91999816894531" x="187.38200378418" y="-593.859985351562" data-test="textbox">, </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="181.620040893555" x="194.521987915039" y="-593.859985351562" data-test="textbox">grande caso editoriale di questi anni</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="5.45999145507812" x="377.362030029297" y="-593.859985351562" data-test="textbox">, </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="125.028015136719" x="384.381988525391" y="-593.859985351562" data-test="textbox">torna con un nuovo libro </text><text direction="ltr" height="8.68798828125" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="4.33200073242188" x="85.5240020751953" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">a</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="29.1479949951172" x="91.6439971923828" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">ncora </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="207.36003112793" x="123.080001831055" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">immerso nell’universo e nell’atmosfera di </text><text direction="ltr" height="10.7760009765625" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="28.3679809570312" x="332.590026855469" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">Patria</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="5.45999145507812" x="361.522033691406" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">,</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="81.22802734375" x="368.817993164062" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">Dopo le fiamme</text><text direction="ltr" height="11.3159790039062" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="43.6799926757812" x="455.320007324219" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">(Guanda)</text><text direction="ltr" height="4.3079833984375" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.260009765625" x="500.667999267578" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">.</text>

<text direction="ltr" height="4.3079833984375" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.260009765625" x="500.667999267578" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox"></text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="4.7039794921875" x="507.987976074219" y="-579.190002441406" data-test="textbox">I </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="65.1839904785156" x="85.8840026855469" y="-564.549987792969" data-test="textbox">protagonisti s</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="21.0960083007812" x="152.108001708984" y="-564.549987792969" data-test="textbox">ono </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="35.0400085449219" x="174.349990844727" y="-564.549987792969" data-test="textbox">ancora </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="301.560028076172" x="210.829986572266" y="-564.549987792969" data-test="textbox">le vittime, i caduti di una guerra strisciante che ha segnato la </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="257.50798034668" x="85.1880035400391" y="-549.910034179688" data-test="textbox">vita dei Paesi Baschi fin nelle pieghe più intime della </text><text direction="ltr" height="11.219970703125" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="57.7799987792969" x="343.834014892578" y="-549.910034179688" data-test="textbox">quotidianità</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="109.127990722656" x="403.43798828125" y="-549.910034179688" data-test="textbox">. Come in un romanzo </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="38.1480026245117" x="85.5120010375977" y="-535.27001953125" data-test="textbox">corale, l</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="204.000053405762" x="125.120002746582" y="-535.27001953125" data-test="textbox">a molteplicità e l’originalità delle voci, la </text><text direction="ltr" height="11.2080078125" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="40.9080200195312" x="331.570007324219" y="-535.27001953125" data-test="textbox">polifonia </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="84.7440185546875" x="377.913970947266" y="-535.27001953125" data-test="textbox">dei personaggi e </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="47.6399841308594" x="465.040008544922" y="-535.27001953125" data-test="textbox">la varietà </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="170.615997314453" x="85.5480041503906" y="-520.630004882812" data-test="textbox">delle loro esperienze compongono </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="131.711975097656" x="261.554016113281" y="-520.630004882812" data-test="textbox">un quadro indimenticabile. </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="40.2120056152344" x="399.118011474609" y="-520.630004882812" data-test="textbox">L’autore </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="71.052001953125" x="441.627990722656" y="-520.630004882812" data-test="textbox">Premio Strega </text><text direction="ltr" height="10.6920166015625" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="23.2800064086914" x="85.6559982299805" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">2018</text><text direction="ltr" height="6.7919921875" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="6.05999755859375" x="111.452003479004" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">–</text><text direction="ltr" height="11.2080078125" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="36.7559967041016" x="120.10400390625" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">definito </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="61.6080017089844" x="160.063995361328" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">da El Cultural </text><text direction="ltr" height="8.14804077148438" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="5.25601196289062" x="225.301986694336" y="-506.397979736328" data-test="textbox">«</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="71.8079986572266" x="231.050003051758" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">scrittore magni</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="208.632049560547" x="303.886016845703" y="-505.989990234375" data-test="textbox">fico, uno dei tre o quattro nomi indiscutibili </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="63.5279998779297" x="85.5480041503906" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">della narrativ</text><text direction="ltr" height="8.68798828125" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="4.33200073242188" x="149.720001220703" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">a </text><text direction="ltr" height="11.1600036621094" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="33.0360107421875" x="158.239990234375" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">attuale</text><text direction="ltr" height="8.14801025390625" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="5.25601196289062" x="192.421997070312" y="-491.757965087891" data-test="textbox">»</text><text direction="ltr" height="6.7919921875" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="6.05999755859375" x="200.401992797852" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">–</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="54.5640106201172" x="210.229995727539" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">propone al</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="84.6000366210938" x="265.357971191406" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">Circolo dei lettori </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="26.1480102539062" x="354.369995117188" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">la sua </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="51.9599914550781" x="385.089996337891" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">raccolta di </text><text direction="ltr" height="10.7760009765625" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="37.2839965820312" x="438.040008544922" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">racconti </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="33.0120239257812" x="479.643981933594" y="-491.349975585938" data-test="textbox">lunedì </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="84.7799987792969" x="85.5" y="-476.710021972656" data-test="textbox">27 maggio ore 18</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="109.908004760742" x="171.031997680664" y="-476.710021972656" data-test="textbox">, insieme allo scrittore </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="54.0119934082031" x="281.917999267578" y="-476.710021972656" data-test="textbox">Fabio Geda</text><text direction="ltr" height="4.30801391601562" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.260009765625" x="337.558013916016" y="-476.710021972656" data-test="textbox">.</text>

<text direction="ltr" height="4.30801391601562" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.260009765625" x="337.558013916016" y="-476.710021972656" data-test="textbox">

</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="118.355987548828" x="85.5480041503906" y="-447.429992675781" data-test="textbox">Con grande empatia per </text><text direction="ltr" height="11.3280029296875" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="14.0279998779297" x="204.313995361328" y="-447.429992675781" data-test="textbox">un’</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="292.811965942383" x="219.67399597168" y="-447.429992675781" data-test="textbox">umanità dolente, la penna magistrale di Fernando Aramburu </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="171.300010681152" x="85.5120010375977" y="-432.790008544922" data-test="textbox">ci consegna un libro indispensabile </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="188.040008544922" x="261.650024414062" y="-432.790008544922" data-test="textbox">sugli anni baschi di piombo e sangue.</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="60.9599914550781" x="451.696014404297" y="-432.790008544922" data-test="textbox">Una ragazza </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="426.755821228027" x="85.5120010375977" y="-418.130004882812" data-test="textbox">che dopo sei mesi esce dall’ospedale invalida, vittima casuale di una bomba piazzata </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="121.427978515625" x="85.5480041503906" y="-403.489990234375" data-test="textbox">davanti a una banca, e il d</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="303.959991455078" x="208.537994384766" y="-403.489990234375" data-test="textbox">olore silenzioso e impotente di suo padre; una donna che cerca </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="426.503944396973" x="85.7639999389648" y="-388.730010986328" data-test="textbox">in tutti i modi di resistere alle pressioni della comunità che vorrebbe espellerla, perché </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="426.432037353516" x="85.8840026855469" y="-374.089996337891" data-test="textbox">le hanno assassinato il marito e la sua presenza è diventata per tutti motivo di disagio;</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="60.4800033569336" x="85.8479995727539" y="-359.449981689453" data-test="textbox">un vecchio a</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="364.512054443359" x="147.787994384766" y="-359.449981689453" data-test="textbox">ccusato di collaborazionismo che vive in una condizione di insopportabile </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="426.755966186523" x="85.5240020751953" y="-344.809997558594" data-test="textbox">angoscia; la visita di una madre al figlio detenuto in un carcere di massima sicurezza, e</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="50.4960021972656" x="85.8840026855469" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">la loro diffi</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="135.372009277344" x="137.7080078125" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">coltà di capirsi fino in fondo. </text><text direction="ltr" height="10.6199951171875" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="1.00799560546875" x="277.657989501953" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">I </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="113.652038574219" x="283.070007324219" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">protagonisti delle storie </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="102.852020263672" x="400.593994140625" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">di Fernando Arambur</text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="8.08798217773438" x="504.604034423828" y="-330.170013427734" data-test="textbox">u </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="426.79207611084" x="85.5120010375977" y="-315.529998779297" data-test="textbox">colpiscono e commuovono per la verità del narrare e per la «normalità» delle situazioni </text><text direction="ltr" height="15" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" textlength="72.6960067749023" x="85.5120010375977" y="-300.889984130859" data-test="textbox">che ritraggono.</text><text style="color: rgb(61, 70, 77); background-color: rgb(247, 249, 250); font-family: Calibri, serif; " data-test="textbox" y="-300.889984130859" x="85.5120010375977" textlength="72.6960067749023" lengthadjust="spacingAndGlyphs" height="15" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS"></text>