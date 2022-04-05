Ramadan Gift - 1KG Free Sugar Bag on Receiving Remittances from any Yonna Forex Branch across the Gambia sent via ACE Money Transfer

Every migrant from a different country has a Ramadan story about their own country. When family and friends meet together to pray and break the fast together at iftar, this spiritual bond between your fellow people and family ties is idyllic. However, every Gambian expat misses experiencing these delights since they have to live and work abroad to send money to Gambia and support their family needs. This Ramadan, the Gambian diasporas have unlimited chances to share more happiness with their beneficiaries through ACE Money Transfer’s Ramadan Gifts.

The desire to relive those special moments from your childhood typically lingers. It's not enough to send money to the people you care about. It's more about the unseen emotional link that still connects you to your family and friends back home. That is why ACE Money Transfer and Yonna Forex have brought the most blessed Ramadan gift for its Gambian customers; a chance for you to make your Ramadan more special!

Get 1KG Free Sugar Bag on Receiving Every 3,000 Dalasi or More in the Gambia

This Ramadan, you have the chance to get a 1kg free sugar bag through ACE and Yonna Forex’s collaborative offer. Simply send your precious remittance using ACE Money Transfer’s services and receive it through any Yonna Forex branch across the Gambia. It is that simple!

ACE Money Transfer offers an exclusive deal valid from 1st until the end of Ramadan, 2022. Think of it as a Ramadan blessing coming for you to marvel upon. Transfer GMD 3,000 or more through ACE from anywhere globally and receive it through any branch of Yonna Forex to get a 1kg free sugar bag on every transaction. This blessed month, enjoy the gift from ACE and Yonna Forex!

Only Paid Transactions Are Eligible for the Offer

Paid transactions up to GMD 3000 or above will let you get your 1kg free sugar bag. Send money to Gambia online via ACE Money Transfer but have it cashed out at Yonna Forex in the form of physical cash between the offer days to be eligible for the deal. Beneficiaries in the Gambia will receive a 1KG Bag of Sugar simply by receiving the remittances you send from abroad. What a blessing? Isn’t it!

Simply Use the Harmony of “T” and “C”

Want to know the harmonic ‘T’ and “C” methods for you to become eligible for this amazing offer? It is effortless. If you are a customer of ACE Money Transfer, simply make an online money transfer to Gambia through ACE and use the “C” method as in cash pickup with any branch of Yonna Forex in the Gambia.

So, “Transfer – Cash Pickup” is the harmonious “T” and “C” that you should be looking out for to avail of this exclusive opportunity.

For New and Old Customers of ACE

All customers of ACE Money Transfer and Yonna Forex can participate in this offer, whether new or old. Every time you transfer 3000 Dalasi or more, you may get a 1kg free sugar bag. You will automatically become a part of this amazing offer by following two easy steps.

Send money to the Gambia through ACE Money Transfer’s service

Receivers use the cash pickup facility through any of the branches of Yonna Forex in the Gambia

Things to Remember

Before you consider yourself an eligible candidate for this blessed offer in Ramadan, go through the following rules and regulations for this exclusive Ramadan offer:

For every transaction of 3,000 Dalasi or more from Yonna Forex branches, recipients in the Gambia will receive 1 KG Bag of Sugar with the transferred cash. This blessed offer is valid from the 1st until the end of Ramadan. You cannot transfer or cash the gift . The dates listed are likely to be modified at the company's discretion. Under local tax rules, the receiver is liable for any personal, advance, and/or withholding tax due to the gift received via this promotion, and ACE takes no duty in this regard. ACE Money Transfer and Yonna Forex employees are not qualified for this promotional Ramadan offer since it is designed only for customers. All rights to use the winner's information for marketing and promotional reasons belong to the company. This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions.

Not Part of the ACE Family Yet? No Worries!

If you still are not a part of ACE Money Transfer, simply register through ACE’s website or mobile application. Creating an account on ACE Money Transfer will not even cost a penny. Just go to ACE’s website or mobile application and follow the steps below:

Click the “Create an account” button

Enter your email

Select Gambia as the country of sending money

Enter your phone number

Enter the method of transfer

Here you go! You have set up your free account to use the best way to send money to Gambia online through ACE Money Transfer!

Become a Part of This Blessed Offer?

ACE Money Transfer and Yonna Forex believe in proficiency, trustworthiness, and efficiency in transaction services. Ensuring the customer's benefit rather than the company makes this collaborative effort an excellent opportunity for you and your loved ones to reunite once again.

This mutual effort between ACE and Yonna Forex is just to bring its customers the best possibilities and show emotional affection to their loved ones back home. It also highlights how customers can profit from the convenience of sending money to the Gambia without worrying about suspicions, money laundering, frauds, delayed transactions, or check payments and getting a 1kg free sugar bag that ACE and Yonna Forex have to offer.

So, join ACE Money Transfer and follow up with this blessed collaboration of Yonna Forex and ACE!