Cryptocurrency with a Purpose: Discover Mooky's Impact on the World

Mooky is a cryptocurrency with a purpose

Mooky is a cryptocurrency that aims to positively impact the world by using its unique tokenomics and NFT offerings. The token has a 0% tax, and liquidity is locked for two years, making it an attractive option for the community. The Mooky NFTs offer additional utility and ROI to holders, and those who hold legendary or super rare NFTs gain entry into the Mooky Ventures Club. The Ventures Club provides benefits such as airdrops, merchandise, and passive income from investment portfolios. Mooky's ultimate goal is to improve the environment through tree planting and inspire change in the world.

Mooky's Tokenomics

0% Tax: Mooky is a 0% tax token, meaning no taxes or fees are applied to buying or selling Mooky. It helps to minimize slippage. When taxes or fees are applied, they can cause a trade price to be higher or lower than expected, resulting in slippage. With a 0% tax, Mooky is designed to minimize this issue and provide users with a more stable and predictable experience.

Liquidity Lock: Mooky has a liquidity lock of 2 years, meaning that the liquidity of the token (the ability to buy or sell it quickly) is locked for two years. It is designed to ensure stability in the price of Mooky and prevent market manipulation. By locking the liquidity, the price of Mooky is less susceptible to rapid changes and market speculation, creating a more stable and predictable environment for users.

Benefits for the community

Some of the benefits for the community in using Mooky include:

● No slippage requirements: Mooky is a 0% tax token, meaning there is no tax when buying or selling. It reduces the potential for slippage, making transactions more efficient and cost-effective for the community.

● Low tax tokens: Mooky's low tax rate makes it an attractive option for those seeking to minimize transaction costs.

● NFT offerings: The unique 3D NFTs offered by Mooky provide additional utility and ROI to holders and entry into the Mooky Ventures Club for those who hold legendary or super rare NFTs.

● Mooky Ventures Club: The Ventures Club provides benefits such as bi-monthly airdrops from partner platforms, merchandise, and passive income from investment portfolios.

● Making a difference: By using Mooky, the community can support the goal of bettering the environment through tree planting and positively impacting the world.

The Power of Mooky NFTs

The power of Mooky NFTs lies in their unique and exclusive nature. Only 1,000 unique 3D NFTs are available, each offering utility and return on investment (ROI) to the holder. The NFTs are also connected to real-life planted trees, allowing holders to track the impact of their investment on the environment.

Holding a legendary or rare Mooky NFT grants exclusive Mooky Ventures Club access. Members of the club receive bi-monthly airdrops from partnered platforms, merchandise, and passive income from the investment portfolio, all tracked through a dashboard.

Mooky NFTs offer the potential for financial gain and the opportunity to participate in a movement towards a greener future. By holding a Mooky NFT, individuals can make a tangible impact on the world through their investment in tree-planting initiatives and contribute to a cause that benefits both the environment and future generations. The power of Mooky NFTs lies in their ability to drive positive change through a unique combination of utility, exclusivity, and community engagement.

The goal is to better the environment through tree planting.

The goal of Mooky to better the environment through tree planting is to address the adverse effects of climate change and improve the quality of life for future generations. Tree planting helps to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reduces soil erosion, and provides a habitat for wildlife. Mooky aims to contribute to this effort by using its tokenomics and NFT offerings to raise awareness and resources for tree-planting initiatives worldwide. By creating a community-driven platform that incentivizes individuals to impact the environment positively, Mooky hopes to inspire change and demonstrate the power of cryptocurrency in creating a better world.

The role of the community in making this impact

The role of the community in making Mooky's impact on the environment is crucial. Mooky is a community-owned token, meaning the token holders have a say in the platform's operations through DAO voting. The community is responsible for driving the direction and decisions of the platform, including how the funds generated through the token's operations are used to better the environment. The community's engagement and participation are essential to making a lasting impact through Mooky's tree-planting initiatives. Additionally, by holding the token and participating in the Mooky Ventures Club, community members can benefit from the ROI generated by the platform and have a tangible impact on the world through their investment in a greener future.