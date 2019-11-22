4 Reasons Why Millennials And Gen Z Are Increasingly Addicted To Online Gaming

The gaming industry has revolutionized in parallel to technological progress. Games are designed and developed to offer the ultimate gaming experience by incorporating visually engaging graphics and impeccable sound effects. The design of the games is the primary reason on why the younger generation composed of millennials and Gen Z is getting more and more hooked on online gaming. Apart from this, here are more reasons on why people in general get addicted to online gaming.

Online games are inexpensive

Online games have become inexpensive over the years, with most online games available for free download. Thus, the younger generation who is not yet raking in a hefty amount of cash have the accessibility and full capability to indulge in playing video games, or even a game of slot online . There are already several gaming sites that not only offer free downloadable games, but promote sign up offers and deals too, which makes it all the more attractive and accessible for younger players.

Online games provide personal gratification.

More often than not, players spend hours on a game with a goal of beating their previous high score or levelling up. It can also be that players keep immersed in the game in an attempt to hit a jackpot or beat the game . The reason behind this is because levelling up or beating a game provides an instant personal gratification, or a good feeling about yourself. It also creates a certain sense of dominance, especially if they keep getting better at playing the games and conquering their opponents.

Peer Pressure

Peer pressure is still existent nowadays, but perhaps in a different way. While in the past, how you dress or how you look is greatly influenced by your peers for acceptance, in this digital age, it can be on your level in an online game. Thus, playing online games is the new avenue of social gatherings wherein friends tend to get together to play the games until the wee hours in the morning. Nevertheless, it can also be that the social gathering is within the game itself because more and more games are being interactive, wherein multiple players can collaborate through private or team messages in audio or text format.

Escapism

This is perhaps the dark horse on why the younger generation is getting more and more addicted to online gaming. It can be deemed that online games may be a form of escape from the physical world where the environment is chaotic. Being a pro in playing online games may provide players with the self-esteem they lack in interacting with real people physically. This is because anything online proves to be much easier, thus online games become a form of escape from reality.

Playing online games is a great form of entertainment. It can enhance a player’s focus and attention to detail. However, it cannot be denied that it can also be addictive. Thereby, it is a best practice to always practice responsible gaming by setting and observing your limits.











