Nichelino, I Maghi di Oz chiude domenica la stagione di Lirica e Musical a Corte

L’ultimo appuntamento della stagione di Lirica e Musical a Corte, domenica 21 aprile dalle ore 19, nel Salone d'onore della Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi, la residenza sabauda del Comune di Nichelino, racchiude tutta la storia del musical in un’unica storia: quella di Oz.

Appuntamento classico

“I Maghi di Oz” segue infatti l’odissea di Dorothy e Bobo catapultati nel mondo di Oz, raccogliendo le canzoni più belle che hanno arricchito la narrazione nel corso degli anni.

Si parte ricordando il musical del 1902 dello stesso autore dei 14 romanzi del ciclo di Oz, Frank Baum; poi si omaggia il film con Judy Garland del 1939 con le canzoni di Harold Arlen, una fra tutte: Over the Rainbow. Ci si scatena con la versione all-black The Wiz, diventato un film del 1977 con Diana Ross e Michael Jackson e con le potenti arie dal famosissimo prequel Wicked di Stephen Schwartz del 2003. Per poi finire con le canzoni aggiunte da Andrew Lloyd Webber a quelle di Arlen per il nuovo The Wizard of Oz, ora in scena a Londra.

Il programma completo

Over the rainbow, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Wonders of the world, da The Wizard of Oz, di A.l. Webber & t. Rice (2011)

Munchkinland/ Ding-Dong! The witch is dead, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard and I, Dancing through life, Popular, Defiyng gravity, da Wicked (2003)

Follow the yellow brick road, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Soon as I get home, da The Wiz (1974)

If I only had a brain, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

If I only had a heart/We’re off to see the Wizard, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

What would I do if I could feel, da The Wiz

If I only had the nerve/We’re off to see the Wizard, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

(I’m a mean) old lion, Ease on down the Road pt.1, da The Wiz

Red shoes blues, da The Wizard of Oz (2011)

Hail-Hail! He witch is dead!, da The Wizard of Oz (1939)

(Everybody rejoice) brand new day, So you wanted to meet the wizard, Home, da The Wiz

Home is a place in your heart, da The Wizard of Oz (2011)